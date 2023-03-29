Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. LTG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $311.30. The stock had a trading volume of 29,212,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,592,242. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

