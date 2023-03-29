Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Sold by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,106 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,665,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,251 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,407,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,983,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 539.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 330,944 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

PXH stock opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.74. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $21.54.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

