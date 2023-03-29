Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDLB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.98. 483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590. Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $27.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (IDLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US. The index selects stocks with low beta relative to their respective country markets and excludes firms with negative earnings.

