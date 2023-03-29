Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Up 614.3% in March

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 614.3% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of DWAS stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,573. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.43. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $88.12. The company has a market cap of $388.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
