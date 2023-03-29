Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Down 32.8% in March

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 30,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSE:VBF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. 20,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,226. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. Invesco Bond Fund has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $17.95.

Invesco Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0635 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

