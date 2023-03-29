Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Update

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,900 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the February 28th total of 425,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 299,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Inuvo in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Inuvo by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,260,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inuvo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,643,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Inuvo by 740.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 203,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 179,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Inuvo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INUV traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. 210,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,979. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $33.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.70.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the business of developing and selling information technology solutions for marketing and advertising. Its products and services include IntentKey and CampSight. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

