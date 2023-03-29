International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.57. The company had a trading volume of 834,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,655. The stock has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.06.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.
International Business Machines Profile
International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.
