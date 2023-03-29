International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Up 75.2% in March

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 75.2% from the February 28th total of 810,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 224,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 64,360 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

International Bancshares stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.08. 209,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53. International Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

See Also

