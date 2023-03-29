Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.20

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.20 and traded as low as $7.81. Interface shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 281,893 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TILE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research raised Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interface in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Interface Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Interface Announces Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Interface had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,600,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 6.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,679,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,077,000 after purchasing an additional 223,179 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,885,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,478,000 after purchasing an additional 80,794 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

