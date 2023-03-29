Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.65. 395,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,994. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

