Inspired Plc (LON:INSE) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.14 Per Share

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Inspired’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Inspired Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LON:INSE traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 10 ($0.12). 1,136,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,710. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.42. Inspired has a one year low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 17 ($0.21). The company has a market cap of £97.63 million, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.65.

Insider Transactions at Inspired

In other Inspired news, insider Mark Dickinson bought 479,966 shares of Inspired stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £47,996.60 ($58,971.13). Company insiders own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Inspired Energy Solutions, Inspired ESG Solutions, and Inspired Software Solutions. Its energy solutions include energy assurance and energy optimization services.

