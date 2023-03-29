Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells 1,601,000 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $230,255,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,123,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,828,997,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 875,436 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $123,322,669.32.

On Tuesday, March 21st, S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $84,381,204.54.

On Wednesday, March 15th, S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72.

On Monday, March 13th, S Robson Walton sold 368,514 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.13, for a total value of $50,902,838.82.

On Friday, March 10th, S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $83,317,703.70.

On Monday, March 6th, S Robson Walton sold 764,902 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $107,583,466.30.

On Friday, March 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $162,367,743.44.

On Wednesday, March 1st, S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $4,613,633.20.

On Monday, February 27th, S Robson Walton sold 193,131 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $27,526,961.43.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,590,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,087. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.51. The company has a market cap of $388.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

