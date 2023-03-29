Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) CAO Sells 7,252 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $540,346.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,365 shares in the company, valued at $623,276.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07.

LSXMA stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $26.81. 1,322,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,597. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.12.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,486,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after buying an additional 1,324,560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 993,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,605,000 after buying an additional 689,276 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,887,000 after buying an additional 644,936 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

