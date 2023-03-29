Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$18,045.00 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 1,500 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$18,045.00.
Kevin Garth Asman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 19th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$60,000.00.
NuVista Energy Stock Down 0.3 %
NVA stock opened at C$11.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.01. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$8.11 and a one year high of C$14.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NuVista Energy Company Profile
NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.