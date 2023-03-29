Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$18,045.00 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 1,500 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$18,045.00.

Kevin Garth Asman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$60,000.00.

NVA stock opened at C$11.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.01. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$8.11 and a one year high of C$14.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NuVista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.22.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

