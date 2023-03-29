Insider Selling: MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) VP Sells 2,787 Shares of Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,903.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of MYRG traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,615. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $74.77 and a one year high of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.26.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.41. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $863.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

Several equities analysts have commented on MYRG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MYR Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in MYR Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after purchasing an additional 77,662 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

