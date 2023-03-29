Insider Buying: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CFO Buys 3,280 Shares of Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CFO Frank A. Cavallaro purchased 3,280 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $99,810.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at $99,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PGC stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.31. 118,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,458. The company has a market cap of $540.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.69. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $64.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,576.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

