Insider Buying: Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) CEO Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CVGW stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.91. 169,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,688. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVGW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 129,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

