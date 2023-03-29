Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT) Shares Bought by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 191,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BOCT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.89. 16,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $232.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

