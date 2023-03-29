Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Plans $1.80 Quarterly Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.80 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Innovative Industrial Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 35.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a payout ratio of 126.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $8.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.5%.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 27.14 and a quick ratio of 27.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.60. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $211.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 55.86%. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

