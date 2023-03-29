Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Ingles Markets has a payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of IMKTA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.56. 19,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,564. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average of $92.51. Ingles Markets has a one year low of $78.32 and a one year high of $102.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingles Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $46,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $232,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingles Markets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 717.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1,066.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 16,571.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.