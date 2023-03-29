IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 138,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 80,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

IMPACT Silver Stock Up 8.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.

About IMPACT Silver

(Get Rating)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.