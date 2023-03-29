Immutable X (IMX) Price Tops $1.07 on Major Exchanges

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $612.12 million and approximately $39.99 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003927 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Buying and Selling Immutable X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

