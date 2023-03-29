ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 7.8%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shares were up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 1,624,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,305,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

ImmunityBio Stock Up 8.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

