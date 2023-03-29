Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Gap Up to $213.84

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $213.84, but opened at $222.12. Illumina shares last traded at $223.46, with a volume of 284,401 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.40.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,186 shares of company stock worth $2,255,837. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.