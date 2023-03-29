Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Gap Up to $213.84

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $213.84, but opened at $222.12. Illumina shares last traded at $223.46, with a volume of 284,401 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.40.
Illumina Stock Up 3.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,186 shares of company stock worth $2,255,837. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
