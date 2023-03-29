ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Down 1.7%

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.86. 207,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,344,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

ICL Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 21.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.55%.

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 325,000.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

