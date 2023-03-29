Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.19

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.19 and last traded at $49.07, with a volume of 29986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.58.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Iberdrola from €9.50 ($10.22) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iberdrola, S.A. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.07%.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

