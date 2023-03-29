Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,400 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the February 28th total of 313,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,524.0 days.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Trading Down 1.5 %

HUFAF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.25. 297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. Hufvudstaden AB has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $13.45.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

