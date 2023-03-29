Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,400 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the February 28th total of 313,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,524.0 days.
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Trading Down 1.5 %
HUFAF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.25. 297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. Hufvudstaden AB has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $13.45.
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile
