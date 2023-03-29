Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Update

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Horizonte Minerals Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HZMMF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977. Horizonte Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

Get Horizonte Minerals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Horizonte Minerals in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.