Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.20. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,648 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Articles

