Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.28

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.28 and last traded at $110.18, with a volume of 12212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hitachi in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.
Hitachi Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.52.
About Hitachi
Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology (IT), Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemicals and Others. The IT segment handles systems integration, consulting, control systems, cloud services, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hitachi (HTHIY)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.