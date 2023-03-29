Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.28

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.28 and last traded at $110.18, with a volume of 12212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hitachi in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Hitachi Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.52.

About Hitachi

Hitachi ( OTCMKTS:HTHIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $23.61 billion during the quarter. Hitachi had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities analysts expect that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology (IT), Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemicals and Others. The IT segment handles systems integration, consulting, control systems, cloud services, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

