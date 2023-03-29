High Note Wealth LLC Sells 6,275 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

High Note Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS NUMG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.70. 25,265 shares of the company traded hands. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08. The company has a market cap of $350.49 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

