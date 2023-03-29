High Note Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,137,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,965,000 after buying an additional 600,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,501,000 after buying an additional 2,770,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in VICI Properties by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,920,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,810,000 after buying an additional 822,744 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in VICI Properties by 86.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,769,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,608,000 after buying an additional 5,455,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in VICI Properties by 118.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,544,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,112,000 after buying an additional 5,726,233 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,806. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.79.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

