High Note Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,899 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,586,000 after purchasing an additional 91,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,217 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,336,000 after acquiring an additional 79,236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.47. 187,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

