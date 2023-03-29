High Note Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

High Note Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.86.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,749. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

