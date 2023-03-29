HI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $29.76 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $29.76 million and approximately $566,757.42 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00030074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00200334 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,402.10 or 0.99986507 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000117 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01079562 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $486,812.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

