HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

HG Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STLY remained flat at $7.60 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $21.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.60. HG has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Get HG alerts:

About HG

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resources in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. It operates under the following segments: Title Insurance Services, Real Estate segments, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for HG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.