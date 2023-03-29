Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $179.51 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.91 or 0.00017361 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $179.51 million and $246,853.83 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024967 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00029654 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00199610 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,304.35 or 1.00012805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.92881211 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $272,041.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

