Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 99,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 318,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $514.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Heritage Commerce

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 3,660 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,627.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,055,029.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $107,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at $518,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 3,660 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,627.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 340,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,029.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

