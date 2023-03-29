Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 9,700 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for 0.8% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

DUK traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.14. The company had a trading volume of 995,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,060. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.