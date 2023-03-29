Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 28,000 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Atmos Energy worth $25,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $571,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Atmos Energy stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.52. The stock had a trading volume of 168,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Stories

