Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 10,500 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. EQT accounts for 1.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of EQT worth $22,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293,070 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

EQT Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.47. 1,943,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,119,117. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. EQT’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

