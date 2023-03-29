Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.22. 1,176,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,594. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.45. The company has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

