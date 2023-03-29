Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $17.96. 1,584,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,488. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

