Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 924,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the quarter. PG&E comprises about 1.0% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $15,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 44.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 86.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 190.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG&E Trading Up 1.6 %

Several brokerages recently commented on PCG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.99. 4,810,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,153,475. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

