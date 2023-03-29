Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.98. The stock had a trading volume of 670,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,505. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average of $69.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $90.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

