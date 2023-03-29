Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 115.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after acquiring an additional 153,267 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,437. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.00 and a 200-day moving average of $135.06. The stock has a market cap of $117.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

