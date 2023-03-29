Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 5,100 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Antero Resources worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. 1,849,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,155,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 3.48. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Antero Resources

A number of research firms have recently commented on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.