Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,600 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of EnLink Midstream worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 324,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 1.1 %

ENLC traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 301,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,489. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.56. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

