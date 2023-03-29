Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.06

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 257383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HENKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €65.00 ($69.89) to €70.00 ($75.27) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €49.00 ($52.69) to €50.00 ($53.76) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

