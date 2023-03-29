Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Purchases Shares of 8,785 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.8% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $200.68 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $520.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.96.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,051 shares of company stock worth $12,285,159 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

